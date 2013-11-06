Facebook redesigns its Like button

NEW BUTTON: The 'f' brought to the fore in the new digit-free design

It might be small, but the Facebook Like button is stared at by more people around the world than pretty much anything we can think of - it gets multiple billions of views daily across Facebook itself and the websites that use it, including this very blog. And now, for the first time, it's been redesigned:

And we're not talking a minor tweak. The new design (above) is a fully fledged makeover, dropping the famous thumbs up of the old design (below) in favour of the 'f' logo and introducing solid new Helvetica lettering.

OLD BUTTON: Thumbs down for the, er, thumbs up

If you've embedded the 'Like' button on your own site, then don't stress - you don't have to do anything. You'll be automatically upgraded as part of the new button rollout, Facebook says.

You can now choose between Like, Share or both on your website

Facebook is also pairing its Like and Share buttons (see above) in the hope that website builders will include both. There's still no word on the much-called-for 'Dislike' button though.

Meanwhile, you can learn more about the new button in this post on the Facebook blog.

What do you think of the new design? Tell us in the comments!