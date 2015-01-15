New site lets you get revenge on your enemies

Before you embark on a journey of revenge, dig two graves. Or, as students of Klingon will bark: bortaS bIr jablu'DI' reH QaQqu' nay – revenge is a dish be served cold. If you're minded to get your own back, literature has lots of advice.

Today, the business of retribution has change. Forever. Today – for just $9.99 – you can cooly send your enemies... glitter in the post.

The gently revengeful site is proving massively popular and the team behind it is swamped.

The dastardly site – ShipYourEnemiesGlitter.com – is the brainchild of Mathew Carpenter, an internet marketer from Syndey, Australia.

Carpenter recalls: "Over the years, I've received Christmas and birthday cards from family and friends. They put glitter in the cards. I hated it. I wanted the rest of the world to feel my pain... That's how the website was born."

Some glitter, yesterday. It, nor its representatives, offered any comment.

The service has proved massively popular. Carpenter, said that the site's team is being swamped. Thus far, the website has scored over 1.3m visits, and has been shared socially over 250,000 times.

Words: Martin Cooper

