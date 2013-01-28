Parallax scrolling delight for Olympic cyclist site

Fiasco Design is a small team of illustrators, designers and developers that make up an award-winning creative design agency in Bristol. Working in a number of areas including branding, art direction, and animation, the agency have already won our hearts with some of their previous work.

This latest website design for Olympian cyclist Jason Kenny is an absolute stunner. Following the success of the London Olympics, Fiasco was approached by Jason's management company Elite Sports Properties and asked to create a dynamic site for the young Olympian.

A series of stunning photographs adorns the website

They needed to create a site that was easy to navigate and had a clean, contemporary look and feel. Also, with regular world and national meets taking place, it was integral that they included a media area, where ESP could upload new media content including audio and video files.

They've achieved all this and more with exquisite photography taking pride of place and an excellent choice of fonts. Each part of the site effortlessly works with the other, making for an ever-pleasant experience with each scroll.

Fiasco Design needed to create a site that was easy to navigate

Co-founder of Fiasco Design Ben Steers says: "In response to the brief, we decided to create a single page, vertical scrolling site utilising a parallax scrolling technique.

"Through using high-res images supplied by British Cycling, we were able to break the page down into multiple backgrounds, creating an altogether more entertaining site aimed at better engaging with a young audience.

"The build was not without problems. As we explored new ways in which to display and reveal content we had to find and adapt existing plug-ins to achieve the desired functionality."

