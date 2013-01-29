How Pinteresting! Pinterest's website redesign

Since its birth almost two years ago, Pinterest has quickly become one of the big guns of social networking. Its simple navigation and easy-to-use site is a hit with foodies, crafties and creatives galore. But now it's being redesigned - and here's what they've got in mind...

They'll be making the navigation more intuitive

Taking their users' feedback into account, Pinterest will soon be testing a few upgrades. Firstly, they want it to be even easier to get around the site. Making the navigation more intuitive will enable you to get to where you want to go even faster.

Secondly, they're going to be making the pins even bigger. They've also added more information related to pins, so it’s easier to find things you’re interested in. For example, on each pin, you’ll see pins from the same board, other boards this pin was pinned to, and a whole slew of related pins.

The pins will be bigger and packed full of related information

In addition to the aesthetics of the site, the team at Pinterest have also made some changes behind the scenes that will further improve the speed and flow of the site.

They'll be previewing the update with a small group of people over the coming weeks. In the meantime, if you’re interested in being one of the first to see the new look, you can send Pinterest your information here.

