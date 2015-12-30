Protect yourself online with Tiger VPN

Keeping yourself safe and secure online has never been more important. Every day, you hear news of hacks and stolen data. Now is the time to take action to make sure your information isn’t compromised. Get a lifetime subscription to Tiger VPN Lite, on sale now for $29 (approx. £19).

UPDATE: This deal is now sold out, but take a look at our guide to the best VPNs 2019 for our pick of the best services around now.

You don’t have to worry about hackers and leaks when you’re safe behind the shield of Tiger VPN. This powerful Virtual Private Network will redirect your IP through over secure servers to protect you from any issues. Hackers, annoying advertisers, and more will be subverted, and you'll be able to use sites like Netflix and Hulu without regional restrictions.

You can get a lifetime subscription to PureVPN on sale for just $29 (approx. £19). That's 96% off the retail price, and a great deal for a tool to keep you safe online