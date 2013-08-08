Responsive site showcases Etsy's best menswear

The Haberdash Fox curates the best menswear and accessories on Etsy. "Etsy is an amazing marketplace with millions of items for sale and a lot of great stuff for guys. I want guys to trust the taste of our brand and enjoy visiting our site," says co-founder Marco Suarez.

The site uses a lovely responsive grid to display products. Hovers deploy CSS transitions and opacity to create a nice overlay effect. The typeface P22 Underground, originally designed for the London Underground, is used for the font family throughout and creates a strong type presence.

The site takes advantage of symbol fonts. Suarez says: "I love SymbolSet because its font icon library is vector so they always look sharp on all screen resolutions. They’re also very easy to display and position using only CSS."

This showcase was originally published in .net magazine issue 243.

