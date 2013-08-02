Shopify launches its 2013 design awards

Shopify, a leading ecommerce platform that enables people to easily create online stores, has launched its 2013 design awards.

The contest, which celebrates the talent of designers that create and customize themes for the platform, will be judged by three world-renowned designers and design enthusiasts:

With prizes including a $5,000 Apple Gift Card and two $500 Apple Gift Cards, all winners will be invited to join the Shopify Experts program, which Shopify describes as "an amazing opportunity to expand your portfolio, grow your network, and make tons of revenue".

The contest is open to any registered Shopify Partner who submits up to three entries for live shops built on Shopify. Entries can be custom built themes or existing themes customized to make them truly unique.

