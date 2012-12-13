Retail websites slammed by customers

Top brands in the UK and US are failing to provide the ecommerce experience their customers expect, says a report from Brand Perfect, an industry movement founded by font providers Monotype Imaging.

More than 2,500 consumers were asked about the retail experience provided by big-name retailers across desktop, smartphones and tablets. When asked which provided the best online shopping experience, a damning 62% in the UK, and 40% in the US said 'other'.

Top grievances included sites that were slow to load, too complicated to use and contained too many purchase steps. Inconsistency of brand between physical and virtual environments was also highlighted.

The main points of the report are contained in the infographic below: click on the image to see a larger version.

