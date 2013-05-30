Clever site calculates cost of your bad habits

Which habit will you admit to?

Admit it - we're all guilty of those terrible habits that ensure we spend money we don't have. Here, the team at design agency Epiphany Search have combined beautiful web fonts and some of the best infographics offerings to create Kick My Habits.

Creatively directed by Gareth Battersby and designed and illustrated by Bryan James, the site offers an interactive look at the habits of the UK. It was produced for Leeds Building Society and aims to showcase ways in which you can save pennies and kick your habits.

The guilty pleasures showcased include cigarettes, takeaways, lazy lunches and those indulgent nights out we're a little too familiar with here at Creative Bloq. The graphics James has created here are truly inspiring and bring what is often a dry subject to vibrant life.

Which habit will you kick? Find out at Kick My Habits.

