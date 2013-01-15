Website for PR agency sets a shining example

We love it when we come across a stunning bit of web design and this offering from Studio Output is just that. Created for PR agency and long-term friend Shine Communications, it's a glorious mix of eye-popping colour choices and easy-to-use navigation.

Just one example of the stunning colours on show

The agency asked Studio Output to re-imagine their website to embody a new brand philosophy of 'restless brilliance' and we think they've done just that.

Art-directed photography

The visual and tonal direction is made up of specifically art-directed team photographs (produced with photographer Nick Andrews), infographics and a newly-developed written language. The site is structured so that projects, services and the character behind the people at Shine come across in a clear way.

This lay-out enables users to easily navigate around the site

The site was built on Studio Output's bespoke content management system, enabling Shine to have the ability to have full control of the content on the site, plus it works well across smartphones, tablets and desktops.

Studio Output is a London based studio that focuses on "creating bright ideas for inspiring brands". They've certainly done that here, and we look forward to seeing what they come up with next.

