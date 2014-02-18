Tomasz Wysocki on the importance of finding different perspectives

One of the 10 nominees for Young Designer of the Year in the 2014 net Awards, Tomasz Wysocki (@theafrix) is a multi-talented illustrator, motion and graphic designer. He currently works as a freelance art director and designer, which has seen him work with clients across Europe. We chatted with him to find out more.

Give us a summary of your career so far.

I was recently an art director/designer at Unit9. Before that, I worked at MediaMonks, Wieden + Kennedy and Waste Creative at their London offices, where I was creating and crafting digital experiences for major brands such as Cravendale, Nestlé and Google.

I have freelanced across London, Warsaw and Amsterdam, for companies such as Gin Lane Media NY, Saatchi & Saatchi Poland and DDB Poland/UK.

What have you been working on over the last year?

Tons of pitches. I've done some personal projects including collaboration with Ivo Diependaal x Wolf and a project for Goverdose collective group - Void.

As well as that I was art directing/designing FSHN BOOK, Silvio Paganini - Portfolio and a creative agency site for Mr three both of which will be going online shortly.

The Void exhibition was created for collective group Goverdose

What have been the wisest choices you’ve made in your career?

Picking up the right books about typography and grids, and going to exhibitions where you can see different perspectives from other creative people around you. Doing experimental/personal projects where you can really go crazy and lose yourself because there are no boundaries or brief to limit you. Going to the right agencies - where I met so many talented, creative, smart and funny people who taught me a lot.

Who and what influences and inspires your work?

Firstly, I have huge respect for Gmunk (Bradley G Munkowitz), as he's one of my favourite artists. The way he experiments with his style is simply amazing.

Italian artist Elio Carletti once said "Beauty is a summation of the parts working together in such a way that nothing needed to be added, taken away or altered". I think Gmunk's work definitely represents this idea.

What are you excited about at the moment?

I'm about to finish my personal project for a Goverdose collective group.

Wysocki is currently working on a personal piece for collective group Goverdose

Tell us about an important lesson you've learned in your career.

Always be nice to people. Don't hesitate to speak up. Don't hate. Share your work with people from different fields.

Name an 'unsung hero', someone you admire who deserves more recognition for their work.

Joost Huver. He isn’t even 20 yet. I believe with his skillset and creative mind, he could become one of the greatest in the future. Keep an eye on him.

