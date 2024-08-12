Don't pay more for a new website – Hostinger has up to 78% off

Need a new website? Setting one up is quick and cheap thanks to a massive deal of up to 78% off at Hostinger depending on your location. The discount brings the monthly cost of the first year of the website builder and hosting provider's Premium Website Builder plan down to just $2.99 per month in the US and £2.59 per month in the UK plus three months free.
This plan includes hosting, use of the website builder to create your site, a free domain, free email and marketing tools. Hostinger is one of our picks as the best website builder for small businesses, and it tops our guide to the best web hosting for freelancers. It has scalable plans, providing options to add e-commerce and audience analytics if desired, and there are new AI tools and features for easy website designing. See more details below.
Today's website builder deal
Hostinger Premium Plan
Was: $11.99 per month
Now: $2.99 per month
Save: $9 per month for the first year
Overview: We think Hostinger is one of the top website builders and hosting providers for creatives. This latest deal makes it super budget friendly too. If you need more features like ecommerce and SEO tools, there are similar discounts on Hostinger's most expensive Business Website plan.
Review consensus: We reviewed Hostinger back in 2020, but it has massively improved since then, now offering everything you need to build and host a professional creative website. Our sister site Techradar more recently awarded it 4.5 stars. The only thing that lets it down is the customer support being mostly live chat-based, but the process is so simple that this shouldn't be a dealbreaker for most.
Not in the US or UK? See the best deals on Hostinger in your region in our price widget below.
