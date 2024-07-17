Need a new website? Top-rated web builder and hosting service Hostinger has a ridiculous 76% off

We've seen a lot of Prime Day deals over the last few days, but this Hostinger deal is one of the most impressive offers available now with discounts of up to 76% off at Hostinger itself. This brings the monthly cost of a Business plan down to just $3.79 per month, or a Premium plan for just $2.84 a month which we think is an offer too good to miss.

If you're not familiar with Hostinger, it's one of the best cloud-based website hosting providers for creatives that we've reviewed to date. It's also our "best for AI features" pick in our guide to the best website builders for photographers. Users like that Hostinger offers marketing and e-commerce integration as part of the package, with audience analytics to help you grow your customer base. There are new AI tools and features for easy website designing (although these are currently in Beta mode).

There are a ton of other perks with using Hostinger, such as a free domain (worth $9.99) and an intuitive interface that can generate alt text for images, and take care of other admin tasks like automatically producing a site map so you don't have to.

We have all the details you need on this Prime Day deal below, but in short, Hostinger is one of the best web hosting sites for creatives and this mega discount just ushered it into super budget-friendly territory.

Today's best deal on Hostinger website plans

Hostinger Business Plan

Was: $13.99 per month

Now: $3.79 per month

Save: $10.20p/m Overview: We think Hostinger is one of the top website builders for creatives, and this latest deal on all three plans makes it super budget friendly and affordable too. Review consensus: We reviewed Hostinger back in 2020 but it has massively improved since then, now offering AI tools and everything you need for building and hosting a professional creative website. The only thing that lets it down is the customer support being mostly live chat-based, but this isn't a dealbreaker for most. Creative Bloq: ⭑⭑⭑⭑

Below you can find the best deals and lowest prices on Hostinger in your region and worldwide using our clever deals widget. It updates 24/7, so be sure to bookmark this page and keep checking back regularly if you're waiting for the right time to buy.