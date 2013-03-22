10 brilliant young web designers to watch in 2013

We're constantly amazed by the new talent that's entering web design at a young age, and these 10 budding young designers are just some of the hotshots currently giving the industry a shot in the arm.

Rathee spent 2012 working on websites for Obama's campaign

Based in San Francisco, by way of New Jersey, Manik Rathee started designing websites aged 10. Now 24 and working at the startup Fluence - "a new way for creators and professional media consumers to connect and promote new work", he spent last year in Chicago working on BarackObama.com, the Barack Obama Call Tool, Dashboard and with a team of five to re-think contribute.barackobama.com.

Edwards has already organised his own conference, Altitude

British designer, Dan Edwards, 24, started designing websites aged 16 and has work with a range of clients from agencies to startups, including Southampton University, Hardcloud and Surfer Gift. He's even organised his own web design event, Altitude, in Portsmouth, with speakers including Mike Kus, Jeremy Keith, Robin Christopherson and Sarah Parmenter.

Paavola works at AKTA Web Studio as a UI designer

Now aged 20, Isaac Paavola started designing websites aged 12. He accepted a position at AKTA Web Studio earlier this year as a UI designer. Recent side-projects include a website for online marketplaces startup Reppio and interfaces for SpotOn, a rapidly-growing digital rewards program.

Jackson has a number of intriguing side-projects on the go

Elliot Jackson, an 18-year-old designer living in France, has only been designing websites for two years. Entirely self-taught, he's recently been working on themes for ThemeForest as well as side-projects like Draft.im, which aims to help undiscovered talent get a Dribbble invite, and Basket.css, a responsive grid with basic type styles.

DeRaedt is just 19 but already has five years of client work under her belt

Based in Toledo, Ohio, 19-year-old Rita DeRaedt started using Microsoft Paint at 10 and began designing websites aged 14. Although still only a junior at Bowling Green State University, she already has five years of client work under her belt, for clients including Dtech, Wise Lawn Care, Westgate Chapel, Duricek Automotive and Marine Services, Corilla, Trophez, and The Toledo Blade.

Galpin spends his spare time working on property rentals app RadPad

Self-described "business school dropout" web designer Tyler Galpin may be just 23, but he's got an impressive list of clients on his resumé, including Spotify, Woothemes, MetaLab, and FTW. Recently, the Canadian has been spending his time building RadPad, a property rentals app.

Quintana has some big name clients on his resumé

Based in Santiago, Chile, 24-year-old Diego Quintana has designed websites for clients including Coca Cola, LG, The KDU, Ana Tijoux, and JOIA magazine. He's currently working on "a few corporate websites for interesting brands" and also works as a web developer for "a couple of art and design magazines".

Hollenshead's work got a shout-out from Tina Roth Eisenberg at SXSW

Brooklyn-based 22-year-old Sawyer Hollenshead started designing websites aged 16, and his clients include Gucci, LA I'm Yours, Atrak, Working Not Working, and CreativeMornings. Primarily self-taught, he's currently at Oak Studios. "My proudest moment so far came when Tina Roth Eisenberg gave Oak and myself a shout-out in her keynote at SXSW and when the audience applauded a sneak peak of the CreativeMornings website," he says.

Bassoleil got an FWA Site of the Day earlier this year

22-year-old designer Jules Bassoleil, of Paris, France, started designing websites aged 16. His clients include Warner Bros, Cinemur.fr, J’ai Lu, Rhétorès, and Synerg’hetic. He was recognised this year, along with his friend Pierre Rossignol by a FWA Site of the Day for his 2012 portfolio.

Turman is now a Foundry Collective, where he worked on the Emporium Pies site

Based in Oklahoma City, 23-year-old Kyle Turman started designing websites aged 14 - "well, if a Pokemon fan page on GeoCities counts".

The self-described college dropout now works with Foundry Collective, and is proudest of his contribution to the Emporium Pies project that we covered on Creative Bloq this December. He's also co-opened a coworking space in Oklahoma City called Commonwealth.

