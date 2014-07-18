5 signs your website has joined the ranks of the undead

Gordon Plant of BaseKit

We've all read the stories and seen the films, but would you spot a zombie apocalypse if it were staring you right in the face? What if it was happening right now, on your website?

Although they can't be killed with the traditional weapon choices: a baseball bat, gun, and for those a little more experimental a chain saw, they can be spotted and stopped before they eat the flesh of your customer database.

Unattractive, unresponsive and inaccessible? Yep, you guessed it, that's a zombie website. From the colours to the text, zombie websites are easily spotted when you know what you're looking for.

01. Ancient appearance

Technology moves at an alarming rate; from mobile phones to tablets, the world of tech is ever evolving, and nothing stays new for long. The same goes for websites: designs are always changing, adopting the latest technologies and generally being improved. How long since your website was redesigned or at least refreshed?

02. Slow and clunking

You can tell a zombie a mile off; rotting flesh, grotesque appearance and sluggish movements. And it's a similar case for websites. An unattractive colour scheme, sluggish transitions and an outdated layout all churn customers fast, especially if they're SMBs. In a world where first impressions are everything it is important to appeal from the get-go.

Neutral colour schemes, compatibility with all devices and updated information are all necessities that you can't scrimp and save on. Websites that are slow to load cause consumers to abandon the page, which can be devastating to the bottom line of a website.

03. Dragging their feet

Research conducted by Facebook and GfK found that 60 per cent of consumers accessed the internet via at least two devices every day. Whether mobile or tablet, consumers require access to information on the move anywhere, anytime. Therefore having an unresponsive site as an SME is the same as receiving the kiss of death, ultimately missing out on business opportunities from a variety of channels.

04. Stagnant and stale

Once a business has designed and launched its website, the work doesn't stop there. Ongoing analysis is critical for a business, as it allows you to see what is working to achieve the business goals.

Are the calls to action providing with the data you need? Is your SEO driving the right users to the site? If you have a zombie website, probably not. Using Google Analytics or similar will give you the tools to change this, improve the performance of your website and keep you from scaring off all your important customers.

05. Open wounds

If you're taking credit card details, processing payments, or even holding onto customer data – security needs to be your best friend. PCI DSS compliance is just one of the compulsory regulations businesses need to be able to prove adherence too, unless they fancy deadly fines.

Words: Gordon Plant

Gordon Plant is VP of Product for the website building platform BaseKit.