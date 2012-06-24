Around the Bloq: Surveys, stretches, sexy album art and much more!

Here we bring you the week's highlights from the Creative Bloq Network of sites, including .net, Computer Arts and 3D World.

We take a look at the 20 best examples of album art with a selection of the very best album covers of the year so far. Did your favourites make the list?

.net presents the findings of its Web Design and Development Survey, based on almost 3,000 responses, and the first couple of infographics created with the unique data set.

Fancy looking at some awesome 3D eye candy while also learning about the artist’s inspiration and techniques? Then check out this showreel from 3D artist Jakub Goda and read his insights…

Chris Coyier unveils CodePen, an educational and inspirational app for web designers, and discusses his Kickstarter project to fund a screencast of the CSS-Tricks redesign

Want to add HDR-like detail enhancing effects to your images? Ben Secret shows you how. This tutorial covers a simple and versatile Photoshop process for creating a local contrast effect much like tone mapping.

Sit up straight, and pay attention! Designer boot camp starts now, and we're here to put paid to poor posture, and ensure your remain in tip top condition at your desk.

Computer Arts magazine asked Google's team of talented doodlers to come up with just five of their favourite Google doodles. These are the ones that they chose...

Autodesk’s sculpting tool for the iPad is great for artists on the go, says Rob Redman. Spend a few minutes with 123D Sculpt and you’ll see the impact tablet computing can have on an artist’s working life.