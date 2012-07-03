Guess the designer desktop!

Here's how it works: we've featured a selection of images of a mystery artist's desktop, accompanied by a set of clues. All you have to do is guess who it belongs to...

Clue 1: Traditional methods

I always start off my day with some drawing in my sketchbook, and add new work to my social media channels almost every day.

Clue 2: Different mediums

Our studio works within many mediums, from drawing, painting, publications, sculptures and toys, to large scale murals, animation, advertising and installations.

Clue 3: Monthly news

Our studio distributes a free street newspaper monthly, on the streets of New York.

Clue 4: Location, location

We are based in Downtown Manhattan, in a large SoHo loft space.

Clue 5: Wall art

We host salon evenings at our studio for visiting artists and art directors, and new work is always shown on our walls.

Clue 6: Designer toys

We've designed several toys for Kidrobot, that's one of my plush toys on the Eames recliner. This is my late night table as I prepare for an art show.

So, did you manage to guess the mystery designer?

Jeremyville

Jeremyville is a New York-based artist, industrial designer and author. He is co-founder of Studio Jeremyville NYC, with creative director Megan Mair. He is originally from Bondi Beach in Sydney where he maintains a painting studio.

Studio Jeremyville is a multi-disciplined design and communications company based in SoHo New York. Recent clients and projects include two giant murals for Converse, a Jeremyville Swatch x Kidrobot, designs for Kiehl's, a recently published children's book, a Jeremyville NYC transit bus and a 100 piece bag range for LeSportsac.

Jeremyville RAW is the studio's free street newspaper, distributed at influential spaces around Manhattan, such as Reed Space, Saturdays Surf NYC, Smile on Bond Street, Future Perfect and Cappellini.

The team from Studio Jeremyville also speaks at creative conferences, such as Pictoplasma in Berlin, Oslo and NYC, the Trimarchi conference in Argentina and the Pixel Show in Brazil.

Well done if you managed to guess the designer. Make sure you come back next week for another desktop challenge!