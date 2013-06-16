What Adobe's Creative Cloud software means for designers

The very latest versions of Adobe's design tools – including Photoshop CC, Illustrator CC and InDesign CC – will soon be available exclusively through its digital subscription service, Creative Cloud.

The move means you'll no longer be able to buy the latest must-have design tools in the shops, or even download them for a one-off fee, but exclusively as a monthly subscription: $19.99/£17.58 for individual titles, or $50/£46.88 for the whole suite of tools.

"The Creative Cloud brings together all of the apps you know and love along with sharing and storage, collaboration, community and publishing, to enable the best creative experience, allowing our users to showcase their work and expand their creative network with Behance, and seamlessly deliver their content to any device, any screen, anywhere," Adobe Systems senior worldwide design evangelist Rufus Deuchler told us.

New features

A range of new features are included. Photoshop CC incorporates the 3D features and high-end image analysis of the existing, pricier Photoshop Extended, while for After Effects users, the big news is that Maxon's Cinema 4D Lite is bundled with Creative Cloud.

InDesign CC offers a new QR Code Creator, making it easier than ever before to create unique QR code for documents and products, while the talking point of Illustrator CC is its Touch Type tool, which enables typographical characters to be manipulated like individual objects, meaning you can move, scale and rotate them, while retaining the ability to change the font or edit the type.

For more information and the full range of new features being launched with Adobe Creative Cloud, check out this ultimate guide.