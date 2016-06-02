3D print your summer essentials

Who can be bothered with the mundanity of going into a shop and buying things? And as for online shopping – come on, Grandad! Waiting for your item to be delivered is so 1990s.

Instead of purchasing all those holiday essentials that you left in the hotel/on the beach/in the park last year in a shop, you should utilise that cheap 3D printer that you bought without knowing what to do with (or, even better, sneakily use the one in your workplace). This interactive infographic will direct you to nice, simple projects that include sunglasses, picnic goblets, a bucket & spade, and even a football.

