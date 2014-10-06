3D printed low poly Pokémon would make Pikachu proud

Your favourite Pokémon characters get the 3D printed treatment

The trend of geometric patterns in design doesn't seem to be dying down any time soon, with 3D printing now following suit. Adding to our already impressive list of print in 3D are these gorgeous Low-Poly Pokémon characters, created by Augustin Flowalistik.

"The Low-Poly Pokémon project arises from the challenge of turning the low pixel density of the first game of the Pokémon saga dimensional meshes with few polygons," he explains. "I raise a comparison between two-dimensional and three-dimensional media trying not to lose the original spirit of the series, low quality graphics, either using a low resolution pixel or vertex and planes."

Creative Bloq's Sammy looks pretty pleased with our Pikachus (and yes, she is wearing an N'Sync t-shirt)

Putting the designs to the test, we decided to print some of our very own Low-Poly Pokémon figurines using the Ultimaker 2. Printing Augustine's original size as well as making our own minature version, both Pikachus came out as cute as ever.

All of the designs are available over on Thingiverse, allowing you to 3D print your very own Low-Poly Pokémon. But could this be the beginning of the blur between copy right and creativity? Davide Sher at 3D Printing Industry seems to think so; be sure to let us know your thoughts in the comments box below.

