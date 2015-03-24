The world's fastest 3D printer revealed

3D printing has not only grown in popularity over the past year or so, it's also come on leaps and bounds in terms of the technology itself. However, when it comes to building actual models, it's fair to say that it can take a little while – sometimes taking up to 12 hours to build a certain design.

So, if you're into 3D printing, you'll be happy to hear that Carbon3D have unveiled a new 3D printing process, which is anywhere between 25 and 100 times faster than the usual offerings. Instead of printing the object layer-by-layer, the new process uses light as a way to cure the resin and oxygen as an inhibiting agent.

What could take 11 hours using another process, will take just 6-and-a-half minutes using this new method by Carbon3D. This will surely get 3D printing fans in a flurry and could change the design industry for the long term.

