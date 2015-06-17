Get a free copy of iClone 5 with 3D World

3D World issue 197 is on sale now!

Do you dream of being a games artist? There's never been a better time to break into the video games industry – and the latest issue of 3D World, on sale now, is packed full of essential training so you can do just that.

To help kick-start your game career, you'll also get a free copy of 3D animation tool iClone 5 Standard. Its real-time animation engine will help you create character animations faster than ever.

Inside 3D World issue 197, discover how to create game environments in Unreal Engine 4 with a wealth of pro tips for lighting, texturing and rendering.

In addition, find out how to create flawless creature animation cycles, get started with Physically Based Rendering, learn how to rig better animation cycles and render realistic cloth for your models.

The issue also comes with 8GB of free, downloadable content – including models, textures and video – to help you start creating your own games.

Plus, we take a look at an impressive Halo CG film and speak to leading artists at Ubisoft about the challenges of building incredibly realistic game worlds – and much more. If you're into game art, don't miss it.