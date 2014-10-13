How to master Disney Pixar’s RenderMan

Issue 188 of 3D World partners with Disney Pixar for a professional tutorial to the latest edition of RenderMan that is available for free for the first time!

In his exclusive tutorial, Pixar's Harsh Agrawal reveals how to create photorealistic skin that adjusts naturally to changing lighting conditions.

Plus! 3D World interview the director behind the latest movie to use RenderMan, Lava. The ambitious animated short makes the cover of issue 188.

More tutorials this issue include how to create CG explosions, simulate rain and weather in Maya and a step-by-step guide to creating a photorealistic mountain landscape.

The issue also contains interviews with MPC and Framestore artists on creating Rocket Racoon and Groot for Guardians of the Galaxy. Plus! The team go behind the scenes on the feature length animated movie Stina & The Wolf, who also share their tips to mastering a render farm.

Tutorials this issue include:

RenderMan 19: Create a photo real model in RenderMan

3ds Max and Unreal Editor: Model a game environment part 2: Textures

CityEngine, Maya and Cinema 4D: Create a procedurally modelled favela

FumeFX and 3ds Max: Create realistic explosions

Maya 2015: Add weather using Bisfrost and nParticles

KeyShot 5: Add decals and details using Labels

Vue: Build a mountain range with fractals

Features this issue include:

The lure of the cloud: How cloud animation is changing the VFX and animation industries

Head in the clouds: Behind the scenes on Pixar's latest animated short, Lava

Artist Portfolio: The art and process of Ohto Oinaanpaa

CG with bark and bite: MPC and Framestore share the process of creating Marvel's hottest heroes for Guardians of the Galaxy

Bet the farm: How good render farm management ensured the success of student film Stina & The Wolf

