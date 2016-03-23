The VFX secrets of Batman v Superman

In 3D World issue 207, on sale now, the team talk exclusively with the VFX and SFX leads to discover what went in to bringing Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman and the cast of Justice League to the big screen!

If you want to learn how to create your own VFX or perfect your CG, then 207 can help too. Leading artists from film and video games share their advice in the magazine's tutorials.

Discover how to create photorealistic renders of cars and vehicles in Maya and mental ray – plus follow along to the artist's video training free with this issue!

Learn to destroy a building in RealFlow and FumeFX, including with the training is a full video course, plus the work files to replicate the realistic destruction!

Plus all your CG art questions are answered in this issue's Artist Q&A, the team catch-up with director Seth Worley on the set of VFX short Go Bag and much more!

Inside issue 207...