Unicorns take the lead in beautiful new Grand National animation

Here at Creative Bloq we're big fans of the creative approach Britain's Channel 4 takes to promoting its sporting events – not least its breathtakingly emotive ident for the 2012 Paralympics. And continuing the tradition is this animated promo for the biggest date in the UK's horseracing calendar, this weekend's Grand National.

It tells the story of a unicorn foal with underdeveloped wings and a twisted horn who is shunned for being different. But, pleasingly enough, it fights with grit and determination to become a magnificent and unique racehorse.

How it was made

Commissioned by Channel 4 Group Marketing Manager, Ros Godber, 'The Outsider' was conceived by Joint Heads of 4Creative John Allison and Chris Bovill and Creative Team Jack Croft and Stacey Bird.

The story was then brought to life by multi-award winning Nexus Directors Alan Smith and Adam Foulkes with sound provided by Siren and music composition by Alex Baranowski.

Take a look behind the scenes in the making of video below:

