What if all superheroes were like Iron Man?

What do you think of Iron-Batman?

The greatest comic book artists created some of the most iconic characters the world has ever seen, with some even appearing in the best 3D movies and amassing a whole new kind of fan base. Iron Man is arguably one of the most popular but what if you could combine his strengths with the aesthetics of other awesome superheroes?

Visual artist Boss Logic has done just that with this series of Iron Man mash-ups. Creating the likes of Iron-Batman, Iron-Wolverine, Iron-Spiderman and more, it's an entirely new way to see some of your favourite ever characters.

The artistic 3D aspects to these illustrations allow them to really make a stand in the superhero homage stakes. The attention to detail and epic atmosphere created within each portrait brings home the superhero attitudes and aesthetics.

[via Thaeger]

What do you think of these Iron Man mash-ups? Let us know in the comments box below!