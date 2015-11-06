11 pro tips for entering 3D contests

‘Thanatos’ by Gnomom grad and 2015 Student of the Year Daniel Kho

Running from 7 March-11 July 2016, The Rookies (previously known as the CG Student Awards) are the world's largest online awards for creative students, having awarded over $900,000 in prizes and 74 paid studio internships over the past six years.

With a strong and respected legacy in Visual Effects, Animation, and Next-Gen Gaming industries, the Rookies this year has introduced a host of new categories.

They include: Architecture & Visualisation, Fashion Design, Game Design and Development, Graphic Design, Illustration and Concept Art, Industrial Design, Interior Design, Photography, Virtual Reality, Visual Effects and Animation, and Web and Application Design.

"I'm really excited about expanding into new creative fields. There is so much talent out there, and I strongly believe The Rookies is the greatest opportunity for students to showcase their skills and get their careers moving," says Alwyn Hunt, Business Development Manager of The Rookies.

In conjunction with the rebrand, The Rookies is launching an Education directory in collaboration with leading schools around the world. The directory will allow prospective students to find and research the best schools and courses based on the results of the Awards in previous years.

You can find out more about The Rookies here. And if you decide to enter, here are Alwyn's top 11 tips for entering creative competitions...

Include only your best work Start and end with your strongest piece Tailor your demo reel to your dream job Know your strengths and focus on them Include a shot breakdown with key information Host using Vimeo Only include work that you have approval for Don't show everything you've done, just the best stuff You are not a DJ, save the crazy tunes for the weekend It's a small industry, never lie about what you did Include high-resolution renders

Illustration: Daniel Kho

Read Daniel’s tutorial How to model a dynamic comic panel in ZBrush on Creative Bloq.

