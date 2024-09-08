Building the characters of The Garfield Movie with Ziva Real Time

How-to
By
published

Thomas Hardy explains how DNEG Animation used Ziva on The Garfield Movie.

Garfield Movie
(Image credit: The Garfield Movie © 2024 Project G Productions, LLC)

All the characters in The Garfield Movie had a large variety of designs and volumes. There were small, round characters like Garfield and large characters with huge volumes, such as Vic and Roland. It was clear from the off that it would be a challenge handling the range of designs. Our goal was to provide animation with a fast rig that had high degrees of volume preservation as well as overall deformation.

We felt that the traditional workflow of creating joint readers and corrective shapes would struggle with the broad volumes of our characters. We wanted to be able to create a more organic, natural result that usually comes from muscle simulations. Using Ziva Real Time was the solution to this problem.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Natalie Fear
Natalie Fear
Staff Writer

Natalie is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. A recent English Literature graduate, Natalie enjoys covering the lighter side of the news and brings a fresh and fun take to her articles. Outside of work (if she’s not glued to her phone), she loves all things music and enjoys singing sweet folky tunes.

Related articles