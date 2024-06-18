How we made animated film No Dogs or Italians Allowed

Features
By
published

The team at studio Foliascope explain their compositing process in DaVinci Resolve and Fusion Studio.

Jump To:

For upcoming animation No Dogs or Italians Allowed, one of the major challenges for the whole production was that of compositing the shots together. The film is made up of stop-motion, photography and live-action material, and bringing all of these elements together into a single, harmonious sequence required plenty of forward planning and careful thought throughout the process. 

Logo of French animation studio Foliascope, consisting of white text on blue circular background
Foliascope

French animation studio Foliascope has worked on a range of projects, from adverts and music videos to TV series and feature films.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Foliascope
Foliascope
Animation studio

Related articles