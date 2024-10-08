I’m already emotional for the stop-motion Over the Garden Wall anniversary special

Creator Patrick McHale teams up with animation legend Aardman.

Over the Garden Wall 10th anniversary stop motion special
(Image credit: Cartoon Network)

Just when I thought the spooky season couldn't get any better, Over the Garden Wall is coming back for a 10th-anniversary special (and I'm already getting emotional). The animated miniseries originally captured hearts back in 2014 for its dreamy autumnal aesthetic and adorable characters, now fans will be treated to a 2-minute short transporting us back to the mysterious limbo of The Unknown.

Created in collaboration with stop-motion animation legends Aardman, the anniversary short is set to be a stylistic remix of the show's iconic 2D animation style. While there are plenty of animation software options available nowadays, personally nothing quite beats the charm of Aardman's rustic stop-motion style – for me this collaboration is a match made in animation heaven.

Natalie Fear
Natalie Fear
Staff Writer

Natalie is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. A recent English Literature graduate, Natalie enjoys covering the lighter side of the news and brings a fresh and fun take to her articles. Outside of work (if she’s not glued to her phone), she loves all things music and enjoys singing sweet folky tunes.

