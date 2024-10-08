I’m already emotional for the stop-motion Over the Garden Wall anniversary special

Just when I thought the spooky season couldn't get any better, Over the Garden Wall is coming back for a 10th-anniversary special (and I'm already getting emotional). The animated miniseries originally captured hearts back in 2014 for its dreamy autumnal aesthetic and adorable characters, now fans will be treated to a 2-minute short transporting us back to the mysterious limbo of The Unknown.

Created in collaboration with stop-motion animation legends Aardman, the anniversary short is set to be a stylistic remix of the show's iconic 2D animation style. While there are plenty of animation software options available nowadays, personally nothing quite beats the charm of Aardman's rustic stop-motion style – for me this collaboration is a match made in animation heaven.

Back into the Unknown 🍂 🐸 Our #OvertheGardenWall anniversary gift -- a two-minute stop motion animated short in collaboration with @Patrick_McHale and @aardman. Coming Nov 3 to Youtube/social.

In an announcement tweet Cartoon Network gave us our first look at the stop-motion design of the comeback episode. The scene features our protagonists Greg and Wirt (and a sneaky cameo from Jason Funderburker) in a dreamy forestscape setting. With dynamic lighting and stunningly detailed set design, it perfectly captures the wholesome yet mysterious aesthetic of the miniseries.

The show's original creator Patrick McHale worked alongside Aardman to create the aniversary tribute which will debut on 3 November. "It’s pretty beautiful, i think, and i hope people like it," he tweeted. If you're never had the pleasure of watching Over the Garden Wall, it's a must watch for animation fans and perfect accompaniment to a drizzly October afternoon. Check out the first episode below to get a taste of the spooky season vibes.

Chapter One Full Preview | Over The Garden Wall | Cartoon Network - YouTube Watch On

If you're a fan of the stop-motion aesthetic, check out the video game Harold Halibut – it's basically Wes Anderson meets Monkey Island and the art direction is stunning. Inspired to create your own animations? Take a look at our 10 expert tips to turn your illustrations into stop-motion animation.