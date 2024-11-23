3D art of the week: Gannon Faust Jaspering

Features
By
published

Discover the artist's stunning piece 'Forgotten' based on the ancient Roman statue known as Sleeping Hermaphroditus.

Gannon Faust Jaspering art
(Image credit: Gannon Faust Jaspering)

Gannon Faust Jaspering is a senior world builder and environment artist who works in Unreal Engine, Quixel Megascans, ZBrush, Substance 3D Painter, Blender, and 3ds Max. Below is Gannon's piece 'Forgotten' inspired by the ancient Roman statue known as Sleeping Hermaphroditus.

If you're inspired by Gannon's work, take a look at our guide to the best 3D modelling software. New to 3D modelling? Check out our collection of the best ZBrush tutorials to brush up on your skills.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

TOPICS
3D World staff
3D World staff
3D World is the best-selling international magazine for 3D artists, covering the fields of animation, VFX, games, illustration and architecture.

Related articles