3D art of the week: Gannon Faust Jaspering

Gannon Faust Jaspering is a senior world builder and environment artist who works in Unreal Engine, Quixel Megascans, ZBrush, Substance 3D Painter, Blender, and 3ds Max. Below is Gannon's piece 'Forgotten' inspired by the ancient Roman statue known as Sleeping Hermaphroditus.

Forgotten

(Image credit: Gannon Faust Jaspering)

"I based this piece on the ancient Roman statue known as Sleeping Hermaphroditus, who is the offspring of Hermes and Aphrodite, and where the term hermaphrodite originally derives from. The original statue is thought to have been carved in the second century AD, and many copies have been rediscovered over hundreds of years.

(Image credit: Gannon Faust Jaspering)

I wanted to create a fantastical portrayal of a pilgrim who has just found a copy of the statue abandoned deep in a forest. The piece is meant to evoke a sense of loneliness that many queer people feel. The foliage assets are from Quixel Megascans but I created the statue, pots, pilgrim and moss clumps. I used Blender nodes to scatter Quixel foliage cards onto the moss meshes; that’s how I got them so fluffy!"

