3D art of the week: Kateryna Hrytsyshyna

Find out the story behind the artist's mystical piece 'The Seer' inspired by shamanic traditions and ancient myths.

Kateryna Hrytsyshyna 3D art
(Image credit: Kateryna Hrytsyshyna)

Kateryna Hrytsyshyna is a digital sculptor based in Uzhgorod, Ukraine. She works with a range of software including ZBrush, Marmoset Toolbag. Below is her piece titled 'The Seer' inspired by shamanic traditions and ancient myths.

If you're inspired by Kateryna's work, take a look at our guide to the best 3D modelling software. New to 3D modelling? Check out our collection of the best ZBrush tutorials to brush up on your skills.

