3D art of the week: Kateryna Hrytsyshyna

Kateryna Hrytsyshyna is a digital sculptor based in Uzhgorod, Ukraine. She works with a range of software including ZBrush, Marmoset Toolbag. Below is her piece titled 'The Seer' inspired by shamanic traditions and ancient myths.

(Image credit: Kateryna Hrytsyshyna)

This was a personal project created in ZBrush and rendered in Marmoset Toolbag, with my focus on capturing the fine details of the face and clothing in the sculpt. The piece was designed specifically for 3D printing, so I carefully considered the structure and geometry to ensure it would print cleanly and maintain all the details. The main task was to make sure features like the headdress, ornaments and facial wrinkles would all translate well into a physical model, avoiding any thin areas or overhangs that could cause me issues during printing.

The character was inspired by shamanic traditions and ancient myths, which I wanted to reflect through the design's blending of realism and fantasy. My goal was to create a piece that not only looks visually compelling on screen, but also comes to life as a nice bust for painting with the same level of detail, personality and mystical vibes.

(Image credit: Kateryna Hrytsyshyna)

