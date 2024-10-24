3D artists' stunning Unreal Engine 5 shop visualisation shows the power of Gaussian splatting

News
By
published

Take a walk around this Japanese model shop and castle.

A 3D Gaussian splat of a model shop visualised in Unreal Engine 5
(Image credit: Studio Duckbill)

Gaussian splatting provides a new technique for representing real-life scenes in 3D, one that captures lighting and reflections as well as geometry. A company from Japan has now sprung to attention by showing the power of the technique when combined with Unreal Engine 5 to create explorable visualisations.

The video below shows an indoor scene is from Fuji Kyoiku, a model shop in Matsuyama City, Ehime Prefecture, while the outdoor scene is Yonezawa Castle Ruins and Matsugasaki Park in Yamagata Prefecture. Both cases show a a stunning level of detail and fidelity.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Joe Foley
Joe Foley

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.

TOPICS

Related articles