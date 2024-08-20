The 3D printer that I really, really want is on sale

Love 3D printing? Me too! In fact, I've become a little bit obsessed with this creative (and expensive) hobby since getting my first 3D printer in November. I think it might be time for an upgrade though, and Anycubic has some amazing back-to-school deals live right now in both the US and UK, including an impressive $120 / £150 off the latest Anycubic Kobra 3 Combo, now only $429 directly from Anycubic.

The Anycubic Kobra 3 Combo is the 3D printer of my dreams, and I've been battling over whether or not I should give in to the temptation of this deal. My heart is telling me yes, but my head is saying no - since I already own the Anycubic Kobra 2 model which is perfectly fine for what I need. BUT it doesn't offer multicolour printing (and simultaneous filament drying) like the new Kobra 3 Combo does.

I think the Kobra 3 Combo package – which includes Anycubic's latest FDM printer plus the all-new Anycubic Color Engine Pro (ACE Pro) chamber – could be a game-changer for advancing my prints, and feeling more confident with creating HueForge prints too without the need for manual colour changing between layers. Expenses for material costs can also rack up quickly, but Anycubic is also offering a free 1KG spool of PLA with this deal. See below for all the details.

The best Anycubic Kobra 3 combo deal

Anycubic Kobra 3 Combo (with ACE Pro)

Was: $549

Now: $429 with code BS20

Save: $120 Overview: This 3D printer is the first of its kind from Anycubic, offering smart multi-colour printing (up to 8 colours) with the help of an attachment called the ACE Pro, which doubles as a filament dryer and handy storage containment for your materials while you print. This is a big deal, and allows Anycubic to compete with premium printers such as BambuLab products. Key features: Build Volume: 250x250x260mm | Printing Speed: 600mm/s(Max) | Nozzle Temp: ≤300℃ | Hotbed Temp: ≤110℃ | Display: 4.3-inch touch screen | Build Platform: PEI spring steel | Connectivity: USB flash drive, Wi-Fi, AC Cloud | Power Supply: 400W | Weight: Kobra 3 9.2kg / ACE Pro 4.6kg | Release date: May 2024. Price history: For a bit of price context, the Anycubic Kobra 3 Combo usually retails for $549 / £549 as a package, or $369 / £339 for the printer alone, and $319 / £299 for the ACE Pro only. With this in mind, the deal above is a bargain considering you save some serious cash and get free Pantone filament (worth $30 / £30 ) thrown in too. Current price: Amazon UK: £549.99 | AmazonUS: $599.99 Review Consensus: We haven't yet got our hands on the Anycubic Kobra 3, but we have reviewed the Anycubic Kobra 2 model which is an excellent high-speed 3D printer for beginners. Our sister sites have glowing reviews of the Kobra 3 however, so we'll take their word that it's pretty great. TechRadar: ⭑⭑⭑⭑ | Tom's Hardware: ⭑⭑⭑⭑ |

Below you'll find the best deals and lowest prices on the Anycubic Kobra 3 and Ace Pro attachment in your region and worldwide, using our clever deals widget that updates 24/7.