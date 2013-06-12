Learn 3DS Max from the masters

3ds Max Essentials Volume 2 is an essential purchase for anyone working in 3D

3D World, the world's leading magazine for 3D artists, has teamed up with CG art website 3DTotal to produce 3ds Max Essentials: Volume 2, a comprehensive guide to core 3ds Max techniques.



Inside the 228-page special edition, some of the world’s leading designers and animators reveal their trade secrets, enabling readers to build up their skills in easy stages.

Themed tutorials

The 12 3ds Max tutorials are divided into themed sections covering characters, environments, vehicles and animations, and are supplemented by downloadable project files and video walkthroughs, providing over 14 hours of modelling and animation training.

Tutorials cover characters, environments, vehicles and animations

Individual walkthroughs cover key tools introduced in recent releases of 3ds Max, including the Graphite modelling tools and MassFX physics.

Industry names writing for this special edition include Michael McCarthy, recipient of Autodesk’s 3ds Max Master award in 2011; games industry veteran James Horn, currently Head of Art at Kwalee; former Framestore senior character artist Jose Lázaro; and architectural visualisation and mental ray expert Jamie Cardoso.

There are some big industry names writing for the special edition

The print edition of 3ds Max Essentials: Volume 2 is available to buy here right now.

There's also a digital edition if you prefer. To get that, you first need to download the free 3DWorld container app, and then buy '3ds Max Essentials: Volume 2' from within the app. Download the container app here (US) or here (UK).