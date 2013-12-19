Action-adventure masterpiece The Last of Us - in Lego

Ever wondered what Naughty Dog's super-popular post-apocalyptic videogame The Last of Us would like in Lego? Well, wonder no more, just feast your eyes on this epic trailer by fan Brian K Anderson.

The three-minute video sees The Last of Us stars Joel and Ellie take on a number of zombie-like Lego creatures, collecting plastic bits and featuring comical pantomine-like reactions along the way.

Obviously a huge fan of Lego, Anderson was also responsible for this brilliant Breaking Bad parody, released earlier this year. While none of his work contains footage of actual videogames, like Anderson, we'd totally play them if Lego game developer Traveller's Tales made any.

Liked this? Read these!