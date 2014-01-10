Animation exploring human expression will freak you out

If you scare easily, you might want to give watching this animation from Amsterdam-based artist Mike Pelletier a miss. An experimental piece, Parametric Expression is a three-minute film which starts with computer animated faces blinking, staring vacantly and smiling before moving on to sneering and distorting nightmarishly.

Pelletier describes the animation as "a series of ambient video loops exploring quantified emotion." And, while it's super-creepy, there's no denying the amount of time, effort and talent that went into its creation.

The piece left us with mixed emotions, feeling both horrified and in awe of the piece. But, despite finding it incredibly unsettling, we were so mesmerised by the animated faces that we couldn't turn it off. Lights on at bedtime for us!

