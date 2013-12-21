Creative Bloq Advent Giveaway: Dec 21

The free and discounted gifts galore just keep coming in our advent calendar giveaway. Simply click the button below to find out what's on offer today...

Free 3D models from Rob Redman

Today, digital artist and 3D World technical editor Rob Redman is, very kindly, offering this gorgeous set of 3D models FREE to all Creative Bloq readers for the next 24 hours.

Worth $49, this Classroom pack includes 25 objects you might need to populate your 3D scenes. You can find everything from desks and monitors to lunchboxes and desk tidys in this brilliant collection.

All models are set up with simple materials, with texture tags including easy customisation. Each item comes as a native Cinema 4D model, as well as .obj and .fbx formats for use in almost any application.

Download the Classroom pack here

