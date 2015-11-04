Free anatomy models with the new issue of 3D World

The new issue is on sale today!

Issue 202 of 3D World is on sale now and offers the 10 steps to sculpting perfect ZBrush anatomy every time. Plus, cover artist Matthew Trevelyan Johns offers his female anatomy model for free!

This great model is free for personal use

There's more character design advice from from Weta Digital's Madeleine Scott-Spencer and former-ILM modeller Joe Grundfast who creates his rendition of DC's Joker!

As ever, there are tutorials from some of the top names in the industry

With only weeks until Star Wars launches into cinemas, 3D World also offers the chance to win your own BB8 droid and artist Tom Isaksen shares his process for rendering a photoreal version of Darth Vader.

Make a photoreal Darth Vader

Plus! Read the results of the 3D World CG Awards 2015, and discover the best animation, tech and VFX of the last 12 months! There's 6GB of download content in issue 202 too, including video training, setup files and free female and male base meshes from Creative Market!

Get issue 202 today and begin creating your own unique characters!