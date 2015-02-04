Get a free book on Maya with 3D World magazine

3D World magazine has partnered with Pearson Books to offer its readers a digital ebook, Sams Teach Yourself Maya in 24 Hours, for free download!

This 490-page book covers the basics all the way to core techniques for modelling, rigging and rendering. Plus, there are easy-to-follow steps to master hair and cloth.

Learn the core techniques and tools of Maya with these easy-to-follow tutorials. Plus, get the videos, models and resource files to get started in Maya. Details of how to get hold of them are in issue 192 of 3D World magazine, on sale here.

This is a limited time offer, and will end 27 February.

Blender book offer

3D World magazine is also teaming up with author Oliver Villar to offer a massive discount on his new book Learning Blender. You can find all the details of that offer here.