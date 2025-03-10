“I aimed to reimagine her design while staying true to the character” – how this 3D modeller created a fresh new take on a fan-favourite Arcane character

3D art of the week: Ama Ro

Ama Ro 3D art of the week
(Image credit: Ama Ro)

Ama Ro is.a 3D character modeller from Puerto Rico. His piece ‘Arcane Vi’, unsurprisingly, is inspired by the character Vi in the Arcane franchise. Ama used ZBrush and Blender to model the character and environment, with assists from Substance 3D Painter and Marmoset Toolbag.

If you're inspired by Ama’s artwork, take a look at our collection of the best ZBrush tutorials to help refine your 3D skills. Looking to upgrade your creative kit? Check out our guide to the best laptops for 3D modelling.

3D World staff
3D World staff
3D World is the best-selling international magazine for 3D artists, covering the fields of animation, VFX, games, illustration and architecture.

