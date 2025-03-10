“I aimed to reimagine her design while staying true to the character” – how this 3D modeller created a fresh new take on a fan-favourite Arcane character
3D art of the week: Ama Ro
Ama Ro is.a 3D character modeller from Puerto Rico. His piece ‘Arcane Vi’, unsurprisingly, is inspired by the character Vi in the Arcane franchise. Ama used ZBrush and Blender to model the character and environment, with assists from Substance 3D Painter and Marmoset Toolbag.
If you're inspired by Ama’s artwork, take a look at our collection of the best ZBrush tutorials to help refine your 3D skills. Looking to upgrade your creative kit? Check out our guide to the best laptops for 3D modelling.
Ama says: When working on Vi, inspired by Arcane, I aimed to reimagine her design while staying true to the character. I really enjoyed incorporating different elements into Vi’s design while preserving the essence of her character.
It was incredibly enjoyable to push my work and explore new fields to enhance the presentation. I’m thankful for the support and eagerly anticipate my upcoming projects, where I’ll continue to work hard, elevate my skills, and reach new levels.
This content originally appeared in 3D World magazine.
