Ama Ro is.a 3D character modeller from Puerto Rico. His piece ‘Arcane Vi’, unsurprisingly, is inspired by the character Vi in the Arcane franchise. Ama used ZBrush and Blender to model the character and environment, with assists from Substance 3D Painter and Marmoset Toolbag.

(Image credit: Ama Ro)

Ama says: When working on Vi, inspired by Arcane, I aimed to reimagine her design while staying true to the character. I really enjoyed incorporating different elements into Vi’s design while preserving the essence of her character.

A full-figure render of Ama Ro’s version of Vi (Image credit: Ama Ro)

It was incredibly enjoyable to push my work and explore new fields to enhance the presentation. I’m thankful for the support and eagerly anticipate my upcoming projects, where I’ll continue to work hard, elevate my skills, and reach new levels.

Check out Ama’s ArtStation.

This content originally appeared in 3D World magazine.