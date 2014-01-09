Peek into the design process behind Alien Isolation

If you're a big fan of the movies, or simply adore some of the best designs in sci-fi movies, then the Alien franchise will no doubt be up there in your all-time favourites. The games of these particular movies however have sometimes struggled to capture the essence of the films - that is, until now.

The trailer for Alien Isolation has been released (see top) and it looks set to be the most authentic Alien game ever made. Developed by the Creative Assembly, you'll be playing as Ripley's daughter Amanda, who sets out in search of her mother but instead ends up in a deadly game of cat and mouse.

You can also take a look behind-the-scenes of Alien Isolation (above), with the development diary giving us a fascinating glimpse into the creative process involved in creating the game.

[via CVG]

Liked this? Read these!

The best 3D movies of 2013

Discover what's next for Augmented Reality

Download free textures: high resolution and ready to use now

Are you looking forward to the release of Alien Isolation? Let us know in the comments box below!