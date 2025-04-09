Revopoint's new 3D scanner eliminates the need for markers

Revopoint, the maker of some of the best 3D scanners we've tested, has announced the launch of another milestone in its mission to make industrial-grade 3D scanning more accessible.

Revealed at the TCT Exhibition in Detroit this week, the Revopoint Trackit 3D Tracking Scanner is an optical tracking scanner that aims to enhance workflow efficiency by eliminating the need for markers.

The Revopoint Trackit 3D Tracking Scanner is designed for fine-detail scanning (Image credit: Revopoint)

Designed for fine-detail scanning, the Revopoint Trackit 3D Tracking Scanner has an advanced optical tracking system, which can speed up workflows by eliminating the tedious task of applying and removing markers with traditional 3D scanning solutions.

Through tracking the scanner's targets and real-time error compensation, Trackit eliminates cumulative errors, optimises accuracy, and ensures stability. Its blue laser scanning capabilities are designed to ensure industrial-grade accuracy while capturing high-fidelity scans ready for scan-to-CAD conversion or dimensional inspection (see our guides to What is CAD? and types of CAD).

The Trackit is engineered to handle everything from coins to cars (Image credit: Revopoint)

The Trackit has a one-piece carbon fiber frame designed to eliminate potential errors caused by frame deformation while providing durability for demanding industrial environments. The dual-mode scanning mode offers 30 blue laser cross-lines for rapidly capturing surface areas, including dark and shiny ones, and a single-line mode for deep holes and crevices.

For convenient scanning of large objects such as vehicles or industrial machinery, the Trackit's dual-camera optical tracking base station can easily be repositioned to ensure full surface coverage of a large capture area.

This flexibility means that Trackit can be an effective solution whether you're scanning an entire car body or the fine details of a coin. It can handle a wide range of challenging applications, including complex-structured assemblies, highly reflective metallic surfaces, digital archival of art installations and mold making/injection processes.

You can sign up now for a 35% off early-bird offer at Revopoint now. VIP benefits with a $100 deposit include a 3-year warranty, free air shipping and priority delivery.

See below for pricing on other 3D scanning solutions.