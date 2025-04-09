Revopoint's new 3D scanner eliminates the need for markers

News
By published

The Trackit 3D Tracking Scanner can scan anything, from coins to cars.

Revopoint Trackit 3D Tracking Scanner
(Image credit: Revopoint)

Revopoint, the maker of some of the best 3D scanners we've tested, has announced the launch of another milestone in its mission to make industrial-grade 3D scanning more accessible.

Revealed at the TCT Exhibition in Detroit this week, the Revopoint Trackit 3D Tracking Scanner is an optical tracking scanner that aims to enhance workflow efficiency by eliminating the need for markers.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

TOPICS