Stunning 3D imagery promotes Thai island

If this gorgeous new CG development on the stunning Ko Phi Phi island, just off the coast of Thailand, doesn’t make you want to go on holiday, we don’t know what will. The ultimate tropical getaway, this resort with suites and residences was created by Belgian-based studio Nanopixel.

Owner Dietrich De Blander explains: "First we made some stills and the marketing team of the Beach project liked them so much they asked us to create the full branding. So we ended up doing a movie, interactive app, stills and the full identity."

The landscape design was very specific; Forest Pack from iToosoft was invaluable

The Nanopixel team chose a 3ds Max and V-Ray pipeline to handle the job. But it was 3ds Max plug ins from 3D software development company iToosoft that proved particularly useful. "Forest Pack from iToosoft was invaluable," says De Blander.

"The landscape design was very specific; the design came from the famous Bensley Design Studios who do a lot of luxury resorts. The project was quite big and we had to create a whole part of the island in 3D. Can you imagine what it would have been without Forest Pack? The vegetation scattering went smoothly, and we were really happy with it."

This article originally appeared in 3D World magazine.

