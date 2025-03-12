Turns out the most popular 3D assets are cars and money

News
By published

A quarter of Envato subscribers have downloaded 3D models since the category was added.

3D models from Envato / KitBash 3D
(Image credit: Envato / KitBash 3D)

3D design is growing rapidly in popularity. One demonstration of that is the fact that 25 per cent of Envato subscribers have downloaded 3D models since the category was added to the assets platform just four months ago in November 2024.

Envato has added models from Kitbash3D, which provides assets company for movies, video games and more. Interestingly, the most downloaded models are from the City Cars kit: a sedan a city bus and mid-sized SUV. Meanwhile, the most popular Envato 3D searches overall relate to cars, money and houses.

TOPICS
Joe Foley
Joe Foley

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.

