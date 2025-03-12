Turns out the most popular 3D assets are cars and money

3D design is growing rapidly in popularity. One demonstration of that is the fact that 25 per cent of Envato subscribers have downloaded 3D models since the category was added to the assets platform just four months ago in November 2024.

Envato has added models from Kitbash3D, which provides assets company for movies, video games and more. Interestingly, the most downloaded models are from the City Cars kit: a sedan a city bus and mid-sized SUV. Meanwhile, the most popular Envato 3D searches overall relate to cars, money and houses.

KitBash 3D assets available on Envato (Image credit: Envato / KitBash 3D)

Envato now hosts three exclusive 3D model kits from Kitbash3D: City Streets, Manhattan, City Cars, Storefronts. Available at Envato.com, they're intended to make it easier for animators, graphic artists, videographers to add high-quality 3D models to their projects. The platform also hosts 3D templates and renders as well as other digital assets, from video templates to sound effects.

