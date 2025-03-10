How to make a T-shirt in Blender

From the basic model to adding texture and designs and simulating fabric movement, here’s a complete guide to creating a simple clothing item with Blender.

Pietro Chiovaro Blender T-shirt tutorial
(Image credit: Pietro Chiovaro)

Whether you’re making your characters style icons or trying to design the next trend, creating a T-shirt in Blender is a relatively quick task for even the newest of 3D fashionistas. These simple steps are all you need to get going, but if you want to go deeper into this 3D software read our Blender tutorials.

Let’s start off with the default cube and scale it to create a rectangular shape, which we can Extrude for the shoulders. Delete the faces where the arms are located, as well as the top face to create the neck opening. With that, we have the base model of our T-shirt.

Pietro Chiovaro
Pietro Chiovaro
3D Artist

Pietro is a freelance 3D artist and YouTuber with more than 10 years of experience in different fields of 3D production, from animated movies to VFX and game production. He shares many of his creations on his YouTube channel @PietroChiovaro.

