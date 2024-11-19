Elden Ring locations recreated in Minecraft are stunningly detailed

We've talked before about the beauty of Minecraft art, but we've rarely seen anything quite as pretty as these recreations of Elden Ring locations. In fact, it's hard to believe these dreamy softly lit landscapes are Minecraft at all since they look more like paintings than blocky pixel art.

also for the map i used you can play it yourself!!Map made by @RedLikeRanger you will need to have the mod Conquest reforgedthe castle is made by me :)) https://t.co/Dnk11H1MLvNovember 17, 2024

Manofdutch has created incredible Minecraft artworks inspired by real places like Corvin Castle in Romania as well as locations from Elden Ring and Bloodborne. He's even brought Silent Hill fog in to the world-building game.

He builds his creations in Minecraft with the Conquest Reforged mod. He uses custom maps made by RedLikeRanger and Bliss Shaders to polish his work.

