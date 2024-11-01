Forget photorealistic graphics, this bizarre Renaissance art game looks amazing

Death of the Reprobate is "Monkey Island meets Monty Python" with real historical art.

Image from Death of the Reprobate Renaissance art game
(Image credit: Joe Richardson)

Some of the biggest AAA games are getting closer then ever to photorealism thanks to the power of the latest game engines like Unreal and modern techniques like raytracing. But are they more entertaining for it? I don't know about you, but I feel that in these AI-driven times, a bawdy game based on real Renaissance art might be just the breath of fresh air I needed.

If you hand't guessed from the name, Death of the Reprobate is a comedy, and a darkly bizarre one. Developed by Joe Richardson, it follows a character as he goes about helping with daily tasks in a small rural town... until a dark twist occurs. "It's basically Monkey Island meets Monty Python," Richardson says, and it looks both ridiculous and amazing.

