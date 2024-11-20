Why Sword of the Sea's animation looks so silky smooth

The game's dev reveals how it's done.

(Image credit: Giant Squid)

Sword of the Sea is a high-speed adventure inspired by skateboarding games in which players, as the Wraith, surf on a 'hoversword' over landscapes like sand dunes, lava and ice to find a lost ocean. The trailer has been knocking people for six thanks to the incredibly smooth animation, which has many wondering how it was done.

Well, the developer Giant Squid, the people behind Pathless, has shared some insights into just how they achieved such dynamic surfing over the moving terrain (for other kinds of animation, see our pick of the best 2D animation software).

