What to expect from Blender in 2025 - what's next for the popular 3D art app?

News
By
published

The new features, tools and projects to shake things up for 3D artists.

Blender 2025 updates; new tools coming to Blender
(Image credit: Blender Foundation)

The new Blender Foundation roadmap for 2025 has been revealed, and like each year's plans there are lots of things to be excited for in the coming year if you're a 3D artist and animator.

Blender has become one of the best 3D modelling softwares and one of the best softwares for animation, despite being free to use its secured itself as a good alternative to legacy software such as Maya and 3ds Max.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

TOPICS
Ian Dean
Editor, Digital Arts & 3D

Ian Dean is Editor, Digital Arts & 3D at Creative Bloq, and the former editor of many leading magazines. These titles included ImagineFX, 3D World and video game titles Play and Official PlayStation Magazine. Ian launched Xbox magazine X360 and edited PlayStation World. For Creative Bloq, Ian combines his experiences to bring the latest news on digital art, VFX and video games and tech, and in his spare time he doodles in Procreate, ArtRage, and Rebelle while finding time to play Xbox and PS5.

Related articles